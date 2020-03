It all starts with a bowl of sudsy water and a stack of dirty dishes. From there, Peter Miller offers a primer on elevating the chore of cleaning up after meals, and some anecdotes over the little things he has learned while standing over the kitchen sink. His book is “How to Wash the Dishes.”

The cover of “How to Wash the Dishes.” Photo credit: Roost Books

The cover of “How to Wash the Dishes.” Photo credit: Roost Books