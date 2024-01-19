"The farm is the backdrop for building a culture that gives more than it takes," says Evan Marks, the founder and executive director of the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano. He grew up surfing along the coasts of Newport Beach and became interested in the wilderness while backpacking with his grandfather. On his journey, he realized that agriculture was the top culprit compromising the oceans. Motivated to move the statistics in a different direction, he studied the historical lineage of farms.





To protect it from development, the city of San Juan Capistrano bought the 28-acre farm, then known as South Coast Farms. When Marks showed up in 2008 as a first-generation farmer, only a couple of ingredients were grown for wholesale. He approached local officials with the idea of creating a cultural center for the community.

Marks practices regenerative agriculture. The only animals raised on the farm are the 150 chickens that are raised for eggs. He prides himself on paying living wages for those who work the land. "We think of the farm as an ecosystem rather than an extraction," he says.



Named for the Spanish word for farmer, Campesino Café was opened to bring dignity to the farming community along with building a revenue stream. Photo by Kevin Voegtlin.







