Lechon or puerquito echado is prepared by butterflying a whole suckling pig and roasting it for five hours to crisp perfection. Simply seasoned with salt, and served with raw onions, a mustardy salsa, and a squeeze of lime, David Delfin of Los Sabrosos in Cudahy is exciting the taste buds of Bill Esparza.



Puerquito echado, meaning “lying down,” is a tradition in Acaponeta, where a pig is butterflied and roasted to perfection. Photo by Wonho Frank Lee.