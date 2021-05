When cooking writer Eric Kim drove from New York back to Atlanta to solicit his mother’s help for a chapter of his upcoming cookbook, he anticipated being there for a month. With the constant pandemic curveballs, the visit was extended to nine months. Kim’s assumptions of his mother’s dishes and the ingredients she relies on were surprising and enlightening. He documented the experience in his recent piece for the New York Times.



Putting pine nuts in kimchi was just one tip that Eric Kim uncovered after an extended time cooking with his mother in Atlanta. Photo by Linda Xiao.