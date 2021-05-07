Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson is back at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market where she catches up with Sarah Simms, who runs a full-service cheese shop with her twin sister. It’s called Lady & Larder in Mar Vista. From French lavender to culinary sage, Simms describes the edible flowers used to adorn their cheese, charcuterie, and crudite boards. She reminds listeners to choose edible flowers from no-spray farms, which eliminate pesticide use. Next, Logan Williams from Logan’s Gardens in Silver Lake describes the varieties of nasturtiums, including Mahogany and Milkmaid, borage, and lavender. Both the leaves and flower buds are edible, can be dried and ground, and used like pepper or in cocktails such as the Pimm’s Cup.



Twin sisters Sarah (left) and Boo Simms are the duo behind Lady & Larder in Mar Vista, and are planning to open a second location on Pico near Lincoln. Photo courtesy of Lady & Larder.