All the 2025 SoCal James Beard Finalists

Southern California restaurants and chefs did well in the semifinal round of the 2025 James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards but when it comes to the finalists, cue sad trombones. SoCal ended up with only three finalists in the top 13 categories.

Three cheers for Long Beach's Gusto Bread, which has been nominated, once again, for Outstanding Bakery. Three cheers for Tobin Shea of DTLA's Redbird, who has been nominated for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. And a hearty congratulations to nautically-themed Strong Water in Anaheim, which is a finalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.

Making it clear just how stiff the competition is in this, the 35th anniversary of the awards, Los Angeles chefs and restaurants didn't receive a single nod in any of the other categories including Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, Emerging Chef or Best New Restaurant.

Sorry, Bridgetown Roti, Baroo, Holbox, Evil Cooks, Thunderbolt, and Etra. We still love you.





As for the Best Chef: California category, you'll find us rooting for one of our favorite local pitmasters, Daniel Castillo, and the classic Texas 'cue he makes at Heritage Barbeque in San Juan Capistrano. We'll also be rooting for the supremely talented award-winning chef Jon Yao of Kato. And cheers to Tara Monsod, whose San Diego spot, ANIMAE, earned a nod.

Best Chef: California

Daniel Castillo, Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Richard Lee, Saison, San Francisco, CA

Tara Monsod, ANIMAE, San Diego, CA

Kosuke Tada, Mijoté, San Francisco, CA

Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA

The James Beard Restaurants & Chef Awards will take place on Monday, June 16 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

You can see the full list of finalists here.