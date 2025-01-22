All the 2025 SoCal James Beard Semifinalists

Among the semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards — the 35th anniversary of the awards — Southern California restaurants and chefs did well.

We saw several familiar names — Kato, Holbox, République, Gusto Bread, Evil Cooks — as well as a few new ones (new to the Beard Foundation, that is) including Thunderbolt, Etra, Heritage Barbeque, and Tobin Shea of Redbird.

Last year, Rashida Holmes was nominated for Outstanding Chef. This year, Bridgetown Roti, her Caribbean pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar, gets a nod for Best New Restaurant.

In 2024, Barra Santos in Cypress Park was nominated for Best New Restaurant. In 2025, chef Melissa López gets a nom for Best Chef: California.

Danielle Duran-Zecca and Alessandro Zecca of Highland Park's Amiga Amore were named in the Emerging Chef category. This time around, Duran-Zecca is a contender for Best Chef: California.

Once again, Gusto Bread in Long Beach is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Bakery and Nicole Rucker of Fat + Flour are both nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Nautically-themed Strong Water in Anaheim is also a repeat semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.

For the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Awards, the James Beard Foundation has added three new categories focusing on beverages: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

You can see the full list of semifinalists here.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Daisy Ryan and Greg Ryan, Companion Hospitality (Bell's, Bar Le Cote, Priedite BBQ, and others), Los Alamos, CA





Outstanding Chef

Gilberto Cetina, Holbox, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Restaurant

Pasjoli, Santa Monica, CA

Emerging Chef

Jesus "Chuy" Cervantes, Damian, Los Angeles, CA

Best New Restaurant

Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Bakery

Gusto Bread, Long Beach, CA





Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Nicole Rucker, Fat + Flour, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Hospitality

République, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Strong Water, Anaheim, CA

Outstanding Bar

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles, CA

Best New Bar

Roma Norte, San Diego, CA

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

no Southern California nominee

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Tobin Shea, Redbird, Los Angeles, CA





Best Chef: California