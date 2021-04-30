Angelini Osteria is an Italian institution in Los Angeles, celebrating its twentieth year on Beverly Boulevard. Chef Gino Angelini met his future wife, Elizabeth, when he was on a three-month sabbatical from Italy. They followed their hearts into the kitchen, opening a communal dining room. Their delicious food attracted major Hollywood celebrities, plus neighbors around the corner who became regulars. Porchetta, tripe, and oxtails have been staples on the menu. Determined to keep the doors open, the team has not closed the restaurant for one day during the pandemic.



Pasta dishes including tagliolini limone have attracted Hollywood elite and neighbor regulars to Angelini Osteria for the past two decades. Photo by Ed Rudolph.



Chef Gino Angelini and his team cooked through the pandemic, not closing the restaurant a single day. Photo courtesy of Angelini Restaurant Group.



Angelini Osteria has been a staple on Beverly Boulevard for the past 20 years. Photo courtesy of Angelini Restaurant Group.