Angelini Osteria is an Italian institution in Los Angeles, celebrating its twentieth year on Beverly Boulevard. Chef Gino Angelini met his future wife, Elizabeth, when he was on a three-month sabbatical from Italy. They followed their hearts into the kitchen, opening a communal dining room. Their delicious food attracted major Hollywood celebrities, plus neighbors around the corner who became regulars. Porchetta, tripe, and oxtails have been staples on the menu. Determined to keep the doors open, the team has not closed the restaurant for one day during the pandemic.