Sazón and adobo are spice blends found in many Latin kitchens. As Scott Hattis of Loisa explains, sazón is a rich flavor best used when making beans, rice, and stewed dishes, while adobo is tamer and often used as a salt replacement in marinades or dry rubs. Hattis and his business partner wanted to create spice blends using organic ingredients long before the Goya scandal last summer, which was what he described as emotional and personal, seeing as the company was culturally tied to family memories with deep sentiment.