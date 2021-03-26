Capetown, South Africa has a melting pot cuisine — a combination of influence from the indigenous people living there before colonization, Danish settlers, and slaves brought over from the East Indies. Pickled with vinegar and sweetened with sugar, blogger Ilana Sharlin Stone explains that a traditional sweet and sour fish dish has become a default way of eating over the four-day Easter weekend, avoiding return trips to the kitchen and stove. Stone’s blog is Finding Umami in Cape Town.
