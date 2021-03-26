Finding umami in Capetown

Hosted by
There is an unusual connection between pickled fish and Easter that is a confluence of cultures in Capetown.

There is an unusual connection between pickled fish and Easter that is a confluence of cultures in Capetown. Photo courtesy of Ilana Sharlin Stone.

Capetown, South Africa has a melting pot cuisine — a combination of influence from the indigenous people living there before colonization, Danish settlers, and slaves brought over from the East Indies. Pickled with vinegar and sweetened with sugar, blogger Ilana Sharlin Stone explains that a traditional sweet and sour fish dish has become a default way of eating over the four-day Easter weekend, avoiding return trips to the kitchen and stove. Stone’s blog is Finding Umami in Cape Town.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson