Ham and lamb are traditional centerpieces for Easter dinner. Many think of the holiday as meat-heavy. Michal Korkosz offers alternative menus that are vegetarian-forward and inspired by Polish cuisine, from a soup with a sourdough base to the ubiquitous pierogi. His cookbook is “Fresh from Poland.”

