Eggs 101: Let’s get crackin’

Hosted by
Ingenious nuns who used eggs to starch their wimples are responsible for various egg dishes including egg tarts and canele, according to writer Rachel Khong.

Ingenious nuns who used eggs to starch their wimples are responsible for various egg dishes including egg tarts and canele, according to writer Rachel Khong. Photo courtesy of Canva.

With Easter around the corner, it’s time we revisited all the things that eggs can do. In 2017, Evan Kleiman spoke with food writer and novelist Rachel Khong who edited the collection of essays, stories and recipes, “All About Eggs.” Along with tips on how to determine if an egg is fresh, she shares highlights from the book, from what nuns have to do with egg custard tarts to unsolved murder mysteries that start and end with a plate of poached eggs.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson