With Easter around the corner, it’s time we revisited all the things that eggs can do. In 2017, Evan Kleiman spoke with food writer and novelist Rachel Khong who edited the collection of essays, stories and recipes, “All About Eggs.” Along with tips on how to determine if an egg is fresh, she shares highlights from the book, from what nuns have to do with egg custard tarts to unsolved murder mysteries that start and end with a plate of poached eggs.