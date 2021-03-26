For many vegans, grains, legumes and beans are the bedrock of the diet, the fillers and proteins that make a vegetable diet satisfying and filling. During Passover, many of those same satisfying grains and legumes are forbidden. So what is left for an Ashkenazi vegan to eat during Passover? Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz is founder of the Shamayim V’Aretz Institute, which advocates for veganism in the Jewish community. As a later development, quinoa was not prohibited by ancient rule and is a healthy alternative to other grains during the holiday.