7 essential St. Patrick's Day recipes

St. Patrick's Day isn't known as a holiday that reaches great culinary heights. Fair enough. But it does have a food component. So if you want great corned beef, creamy mashed potatoes, and delicious cabbage, we have the recipes you need.





Corned Beef with Cabbage

Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cooking School in Ireland shared this recipe with us. It comes from her book, Irish Traditional Cooking. Get the recipe





Evan Kleiman's Mashed Potatoes

Did you think Good Food host Evan Kleiman's skills were limited to pasta and Italian fare? Think again. She has tips for achieving the perfect mashed potatoes. Get the recipe





Colcannon

When you want to do something sassier with your potatoes than just mashing them, consider colcannon, a traditional Irish dish with four standard ingredients: potatoes, cabbage, butter and milk. Once again, we turn to Darina Allen and her book, Irish Traditional Cooking. You don't need a holiday to serve it. Get the recipe





Cabbage Umami Bomb

Boiled cabbage? Banish the thought. This Asian-style recipe uses soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic and ginger to add some oomph to cabbage. Get the recipe





Citrusy braised red cabbage

"I learned to make this dish from some crazy Austrian chefs who were not afraid to reduce two bottles of very good Blaufränkish to make braised red cabbage," Amy Thielen says. "They taught me that braised red cabbage balances on the top of three poles: sweetness from the caramelized onions and burnt sugar, acidity from the citrus juices, and dark, buttery earth from the reduced chicken stock, wine, and the cabbage itself." She recommends that you let the cabbage cook for a long time, until it loses any spring it has left. You'll find more recipes in her latest book, Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others. Get the recipe





Cheesy Hasselback Potato Gratin

You can never have too many potato options to celebrate a (nominally) Irish holiday, right? The recipe, created by J. Kenji López-Alt and adapted by Emily Weinstein, is a "golden and glorious mash-up of potato gratin and Hasselback potatoes [that] has been engineered to give you both creamy potato and singed edge in each bite. The principal innovation here is placing the sliced potatoes in the casserole dish vertically, on their edges, rather than laying them flat as in a standard gratin, in order to get those crisp ridges on top," Weinstein explains. Get the recipe









Irish Coffee Meringue Gâteau

In this cake, the cream is flavored with Irish whiskey and the meringue is flavored with coffee. JR Ryall, pastry chef at Ballymaloe House in County Cork, Ireland, assembles it a few hours before he plans to serve it in order to give the boozy cream a chance to slightly soften the meringue. His book, Ballymaloe Desserts: Iconic Recipes and Stories from Ireland, features more treats from the famous Ballymaloe dessert trolley. Get the recipe