Good Food’s ultimate Super Bowl party recipe guide

We'll admit it. We're the type of NFL fans who care more about what chiles are in our chili than the number of turnovers or rushing yards per game. (Full disclosure: We just Googled "important football stats," which is the only reason we even know the term "rushing yards per game.") So while it’s safe to say Team Good Food is more interested in eating snacks than eating clock, we’ve got our game faces. That's why we're the perfect people to advise you on what you should serve at your Super Bowl LVII party.
For Sunday's matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles are predicted to grind out a narrow victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. For some inspo on what food to serve, we’ve rounded up a few recipes — from dips and wings to cocktails and desserts — from the Good Food archives. Let's get to the good stuff!
Dips & Appetizers
Deviled Eggs with Turmeric
A classic party app! You can thank Lisa Steele, author of the Fresh Eggs Daily blog and the "Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," for this recipe. The turmeric turns the egg whites a vibrant yellow. Pro Tip: Don't boil the eggs too fast!
Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip
Like Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building, we love a dip. Los Angeles Times cooking columnist Ben Mims gave us several recommendations. His Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip relies on sour cream, chili crisp and ground Sichuan peppercorns. He also has recipes for Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip, Pimento Queso Dip, Lemon Pepper Chicken Dip and (this sounds fancy) Smoky Eggplant Dip With Ginger And Tomato Chutney.
Chili Con Queso
Don't be confused by the word "chili" in the title. This is actually a dip. It's from Texas where queso, that gooey, orange dip, is practically its own food group. This version, which skips the Velveeta in favor of real cheese, comes from Lisa Fain of Homesick Texan.
Chicken (& Vegan) Wings
Most of us just order wings. But if you're feeling ambitious and want to try making your own, here you go.
Vegan Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Wingz
Chef Charity Morgan, who helped her linebacker husband adopt a plant-based diet and has cooked 100% vegan meals for the Tennessee Titans, uses cauliflower instead of foul in her wings. In her cookbook "Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based Recipes: A Cookbook," you'll also find vegan recipes for favorite game day snacks such as Hot Krabby Dip and Nachos Average Nachos.
Before the pandemic, Nguyen and Thi Tran of Starry Kitchen were serving three kinds of fried chicken at Button Mash in Echo Park. We adore these ones, which are fried twice then tossed in a sticky tamarind glaze that gets its kick from ginger, chili garlic paste and black pepper. Sprinkle on a few pomegranate seeds so it looks pretty for the 'Gram.
Here are three more chicken wing recipes we love:
- Mission Chinese Food's Chongqing Chicken Wings
- Suvir Saran's Tamarind Chicken Wings
- Jeff the 420 Chef's Hazy Thai Wings
Barbecue
Again, this is the sort of stuff we leave to the pros, but if you want to try your hand…
Kevin Bludso's Rib Tips
If you're a barbecue novice, L.A. BBQ legend Kevin Bludso recommends that you start with an inexpensive smoker and learn how to master temperature. His new cookbook, "Bludso's BBQ Cookbook," includes this recipe for rib tips, one of his specialities. It takes only 2.5 to 4 hours (much shorter than many barbecue cook times), but you will need a smoker and a spray bottle.
The Hitching Post's Santa Maria Tri-Tip
Frank Ostini of The Hitching Post II in Buellton loves barbecuing in the Santa Maria-style, which means slow-cooking your meat, typically a tri-tip, over an oak fire. He taught us how to build an oak fire and shared this recipe, from Alisal’s BBQ Bootcamp, with us.
Chili
Vegan Weeknight Meaty Chili
Our cousins over at NPR's Morning Edition vouch for this meatless chili which relies on plant-based ground meat, kidney beans and fire-roasted tomatoes.
Enjoy these two more chili recipes, one made with chicken and the other with buffalo.
Mac 'n Cheese
Zesty Kale Two Ways and Fontina Mac & Cheese
If anyone knows how to make mac 'n cheese, it's Laura Werlin, who wrote the book on it. Literally. The author of Mac & Cheese, Please! 50 Super Cheesy Recipes week uses kale two ways in this iteration of the dish, mixed into the casserole and also as a crispy topping.
Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese
Alisa Reynolds, chef and owner of soul food restaurant My 2 Cents, says the key to a great mac & cheese is the sauce. Some Parmesan for the top. Then put it under the broiler so it gets nice and brown.
Sandwiches, Tacos & More
Meatball Sub Sandwiches on Garlic Bread
Melissa Clark is the kind of cook who loves a sheet pan. That's because she excels at simplicity and making one-pot (or pan or dish) meals. This sandwich recipe, which can easily be scaled up to feed a crowd, comes from her cookbook, "Dinner in One: Exceptional and Easy One-Pan Meals: A Cookbook."
Two more hearty ideas:
Salads & Sides
Vedge Wedge Salad
A wedge salad isn't just for your grandpa's favorite steakhouse. Andy Baraghani's update on the classic still features cold, crisp lettuce but it's cut into smaller pieces allows so the dressing, a garlicky tahini-based ranch, can penetrate the leafy layers.
Vegan Red Potato Salad with Pesto
Yes, you can skip the mayo that most potato salads rely on without skipping the flavor. Bryant Terry swears on it. His creation calls for roasted red potatoes and a pesto made of parsley and pine nuts.
Moroccan Beet Salad
Cumin, coriander, turmeric cardamom and cinnamon dress up Cheryl Forberg's simple but tasty take on beets.
More options…
- Helene Henderson's Grilled Baby New Potato Salad with French Green Beans and Mint
- Amelia Saltsman's Potato, Romano Bean, and Olive Salad
- Mark Bittman's Sweet Potato and Quinoa Salad
- Tanya Holland's Grilled Shrimp and Corn with Avocado White Barbecue Sauce
- Amelia Saltsman's Perfect Grilled Carrots
Cocktails
The Super Bowl is long! Maybe you don't want the non-beer drinkers downing heavy-duty cocktails then driving home. Consider a couple of low-alcohol options.
Tarocco Spritz
The crimson-colored Tarocco Spritz is a variation on the Sicilian Tarocco Orange. The drink combines gin, the aperitivo Cappelletti, blood orange juice, lemon juice and prosecco. Vanilla syrup ties it all together.
Endless Spring
Natasha David likes spotlighting lower proof alcohol. The Endless Spring combines Lillet Rosé, Amaro Ramazzotti, lemon juice, simple syrup and a bit of bubbly water.
Desserts
Ultimate Fudgy Brownies
Leah Hyslop, author of "The Brownie Diaries," features recipes for lemon blondies, an Easter brownie and a holiday brownie with apricots in her book. But if she could eat only one brownie for the rest of her days, this would be it. Dark and rich, they have no nuts or extras to distract from their "bewitchingly oozy center."
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
The chocolate chip cookie is a classic, and for good reason. Cookie maven Roxana Jullapat says she's made them using every grain in the book. This version calls for sorghum flour, producing beautiful golden cookies with crisp edges and soft centers.
More options, if you feel like baking:
- Rose Levy Beranbaum's Caramel Surprise Snickerdoodles
- Esteban Castillo's Classic Chocoflan
- Austin's Neshoba County Fair Peanut Pie
- Evan Kleiman's Basic Apple Pie
- Clara Polito's Vegan Cookies 'n' Milk Pie
- Cynthia Nims' Caramel-Masala Popcorn and Pistachios
- Valerie Gordon's Grilled Brownies
- Claire Ptak's Rye Chocolate Brownies
- Robert's Favorite Fudgy Brownies
- Nancy Zaslavsky's Chocolate-Chile Mole Brownies
Still Need More?
This Foodie's Guide to Super Bowl Snack Deliciousness offers a bunch of recipes. Patti Jinich's guacamole, Sam Sifton's nachos, roasted potato salad with bacon, etc.
Or just order from Jollibee. That's probably what we'll be doing.