Good Food’s ultimate Super Bowl party recipe guide

We'll admit it. We're the type of NFL fans who care more about what chiles are in our chili than the number of turnovers or rushing yards per game. (Full disclosure: We just Googled "important football stats," which is the only reason we even know the term "rushing yards per game.") So while it’s safe to say Team Good Food is more interested in eating snacks than eating clock, we’ve got our game faces. That's why we're the perfect people to advise you on what you should serve at your Super Bowl LVII party.

For Sunday's matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles are predicted to grind out a narrow victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. For some inspo on what food to serve, we’ve rounded up a few recipes — from dips and wings to cocktails and desserts — from the Good Food archives. Let's get to the good stuff!

Dips & Appetizers



Chow down on Lisa Steele’s deviled eggs with a twist. Photo by Tina Rupp.

Deviled Eggs with Turmeric

A classic party app! You can thank Lisa Steele, author of the Fresh Eggs Daily blog and the "Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," for this recipe. The turmeric turns the egg whites a vibrant yellow. Pro Tip: Don't boil the eggs too fast!



Get the recipe



Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip

Like Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building, we love a dip. Los Angeles Times cooking columnist Ben Mims gave us several recommendations. His Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip relies on sour cream, chili crisp and ground Sichuan peppercorns. He also has recipes for Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip, Pimento Queso Dip, Lemon Pepper Chicken Dip and (this sounds fancy) Smoky Eggplant Dip With Ginger And Tomato Chutney.

Get the recipes

Chili Con Queso

Don't be confused by the word "chili" in the title. This is actually a dip. It's from Texas where queso, that gooey, orange dip, is practically its own food group. This version, which skips the Velveeta in favor of real cheese, comes from Lisa Fain of Homesick Texan.

Get the recipe

Chicken (& Vegan) Wings

Most of us just order wings. But if you're feeling ambitious and want to try making your own, here you go.



If an NFL linebacker can get behind these cauliflower wings, so can we. Photo courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Vegan Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Wingz

Chef Charity Morgan, who helped her linebacker husband adopt a plant-based diet and has cooked 100% vegan meals for the Tennessee Titans, uses cauliflower instead of foul in her wings. In her cookbook "Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based Recipes: A Cookbook," you'll also find vegan recipes for favorite game day snacks such as Hot Krabby Dip and Nachos Average Nachos.

Get the recipe



There’s no winging homemade chicken wings — but they’re worth it. Photo by Chad Montano via Unsplash.



Tamarind Chicken Wings

Before the pandemic, Nguyen and Thi Tran of Starry Kitchen were serving three kinds of fried chicken at Button Mash in Echo Park. We adore these ones, which are fried twice then tossed in a sticky tamarind glaze that gets its kick from ginger, chili garlic paste and black pepper. Sprinkle on a few pomegranate seeds so it looks pretty for the 'Gram.

Get the recipe

Here are three more chicken wing recipes we love:

Barbecue

Again, this is the sort of stuff we leave to the pros, but if you want to try your hand…



Pro tip: Make these rip tips. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.

Kevin Bludso's Rib Tips

If you're a barbecue novice, L.A. BBQ legend Kevin Bludso recommends that you start with an inexpensive smoker and learn how to master temperature. His new cookbook, "Bludso's BBQ Cookbook," includes this recipe for rib tips, one of his specialities. It takes only 2.5 to 4 hours (much shorter than many barbecue cook times), but you will need a smoker and a spray bottle.

Get the recipe

The Hitching Post's Santa Maria Tri-Tip

Frank Ostini of The Hitching Post II in Buellton loves barbecuing in the Santa Maria-style, which means slow-cooking your meat, typically a tri-tip, over an oak fire. He taught us how to build an oak fire and shared this recipe, from Alisal’s BBQ Bootcamp, with us.

Get the recipe

Chili



Spice your chili up, or spice it down — you can’t go wrong. Photo by Stephanie Monfette via Unsplash.

Vegan Weeknight Meaty Chili

Our cousins over at NPR's Morning Edition vouch for this meatless chili which relies on plant-based ground meat, kidney beans and fire-roasted tomatoes.

Get the recipe

Enjoy these two more chili recipes, one made with chicken and the other with buffalo.

Mac 'n Cheese



Mac 'n cheese, please! Photo by Tina Witherspoon via Unsplash.

Zesty Kale Two Ways and Fontina Mac & Cheese

If anyone knows how to make mac 'n cheese, it's Laura Werlin, who wrote the book on it. Literally. The author of Mac & Cheese, Please! 50 Super Cheesy Recipes week uses kale two ways in this iteration of the dish, mixed into the casserole and also as a crispy topping.

Get the recipe

Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Alisa Reynolds, chef and owner of soul food restaurant My 2 Cents, says the key to a great mac & cheese is the sauce. Some Parmesan for the top. Then put it under the broiler so it gets nice and brown.

Get the recipe

Sandwiches, Tacos & More



Get a handle (on this meatball sub). Photo by Linda Xiao.

Meatball Sub Sandwiches on Garlic Bread

Melissa Clark is the kind of cook who loves a sheet pan. That's because she excels at simplicity and making one-pot (or pan or dish) meals. This sandwich recipe, which can easily be scaled up to feed a crowd, comes from her cookbook, "Dinner in One: Exceptional and Easy One-Pan Meals: A Cookbook."

Get the recipe

Two more hearty ideas:

Salads & Sides



Keep it crisp 'n classic on Game Day with a wedge salad. Photo by Graydon Herriott.

Vedge Wedge Salad

A wedge salad isn't just for your grandpa's favorite steakhouse. Andy Baraghani's update on the classic still features cold, crisp lettuce but it's cut into smaller pieces allows so the dressing, a garlicky tahini-based ranch, can penetrate the leafy layers.

Get the recipe

Vegan Red Potato Salad with Pesto

Yes, you can skip the mayo that most potato salads rely on without skipping the flavor. Bryant Terry swears on it. His creation calls for roasted red potatoes and a pesto made of parsley and pine nuts.

Get the recipe

Moroccan Beet Salad

Cumin, coriander, turmeric cardamom and cinnamon dress up Cheryl Forberg's simple but tasty take on beets.

Get the recipe

More options…

Cocktails

The Super Bowl is long! Maybe you don't want the non-beer drinkers downing heavy-duty cocktails then driving home. Consider a couple of low-alcohol options.



Freshen up your Game Day toast with a Tarocco Spritz. Photo by Dylan Jeni.

Tarocco Spritz

The crimson-colored Tarocco Spritz is a variation on the Sicilian Tarocco Orange. The drink combines gin, the aperitivo Cappelletti, blood orange juice, lemon juice and prosecco. Vanilla syrup ties it all together.

Get the recipe

Endless Spring

Natasha David likes spotlighting lower proof alcohol. The Endless Spring combines Lillet Rosé, Amaro Ramazzotti, lemon juice, simple syrup and a bit of bubbly water.

Get the recipe

Desserts

Ultimate Fudgy Brownies

Leah Hyslop, author of "The Brownie Diaries," features recipes for lemon blondies, an Easter brownie and a holiday brownie with apricots in her book. But if she could eat only one brownie for the rest of her days, this would be it. Dark and rich, they have no nuts or extras to distract from their "bewitchingly oozy center."

Get the recipe



Roxana Jullapat’s chocolate chip cookies are a guaranteed victory. Photo by Kristin Teig.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

The chocolate chip cookie is a classic, and for good reason. Cookie maven Roxana Jullapat says she's made them using every grain in the book. This version calls for sorghum flour, producing beautiful golden cookies with crisp edges and soft centers.

Get the recipe

More options, if you feel like baking:

Still Need More?

This Foodie's Guide to Super Bowl Snack Deliciousness offers a bunch of recipes. Patti Jinich's guacamole, Sam Sifton's nachos, roasted potato salad with bacon, etc.

Get the recipes



Or just order from Jollibee. That's probably what we'll be doing.