Maybe we should be more skeptical about Silicon Valley's "solutions" for food issues

What's wrong with the urge to make the world a better place? Nothing, in theory. But often, entrepreneurs obsessed with "solutions" don't actually address the underlying problems they claim they want to fix. Instead, they chase capital along with simplistic, feel-good ideas that don't accomplish much.

In her book The Problem with Solutions: Why Silicon Valley Can't Hack the Future of Food, Guthman describes a tech conference she attended where hubris and food system naivete were on full display. Would-be entrepreneurs were given 10 minutes to describe a problem and pitch their solution to venture capitalists. Climate change, malnutrition, and lack of soil sustainability are all hot topics but many of the proposed fixes were distilled down to things like gadgets and snack bars.

In contrast, Praxis Pedagogy is the idea of integrating theory and practice. It requires people to test strategies, practice reflection and self-criticism, and engage more thoroughly with the community they're trying to help.



