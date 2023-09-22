You can't make a great taco without a great tortilla. KCRW & Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament is two weeks away and the corn and flour fields have narrowed. With 32 contenders in each category, judges have narrowed the field down to the Eso Eight. Good Food host Evan Kleiman and tournament founder Gustavo Arellano have been judging the corn category. Pan Victoria, a thick, Central American tortilla, will face off with La Yalaltequita and their Oaxacan-style tortilla. On the other side of the bracket, a showdown will occur between Taco Maria and Tallula's, both of which have closed in the last few months. In the flour category, judges Connie Alvarez and Sean Vukan have eaten their way down to finalists HomeState vs. Las Cuatro Milpas, and Manolo Farmers Market vs. Heritage Brewery & Barbecue. Watch the final judging live on Sunday, October 8 at Smorgasburg LA.