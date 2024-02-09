Market Report: Cathy Asapahu creates a dessert tasting to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Hosted by
Christine Brown of Rincon Del Mar Ranch brings cherimoyas to market.

Christine Brown of Rincon Del Mar Ranch brings cherimoyas to market. Photo by Gillian Ferguson/KCRW

Pastry chef Cathy Asapahu co-owns Ayara Thai, a Westchester restaurant that her family has operated for almost 20 years. Through the end of February, she's offering a limited run dessert tasting available on Friday and Saturday nights.

The tasting is three courses along with petit fours and an optional drink pairing. It starts with a savory nam pla waan dessert that involves a fish sauce dip caramelized with shallots and chilis and served with green apples. A sorbet made from Hawthorne berries, which Asapahu says taste like rhubarb, acts as a palate cleanser.

IMG_1990.jpg
Cathy Asapahu fills her cart with market produce, including Hawthorne berries, which she uses in her dessert tasting at Ayara Thai. Photo by Gillian Ferguson/KCRW

While farmers recover from the epic rainstorm that hit Southern California this week, Christine Brown of Rincon Del Mar Ranch in Carpinteria says that wind is a greater threat to the cherimoyas she brings to market. Light green in color and textured with thumbprint-like scales, the varieties of the fruit have subtle flavor differences that range from a mango sweetness to a smooth, vanilla taste. A tremendous amount of work goes into producing cherimoyas, which can take five years to grow from seed and are pollinated by hand. Brown recommends letting your cherimoyas ripen like a peach before eating. 


The palate cleanser in Cathy Asapahu's dessert tasting features Hawthorne berries, which have a flavor similar to rhubarb. Photo courtesy of Ayara Thai.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin