Bulletproof vests and wine cellars aren't generally standard winemaking equipment. But for Vahe Keushguerian, they sometimes come with the territory. He has resurrected winemaking in Armenia, and with the support of his business partner and daughter, Aimee, Vahe ventured into Iran, which hasn't produced wine since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

In the documentary Cup of Salvation, filmmaker Jason Wise follows Keushguerian as he hunts down an ancient varietal.