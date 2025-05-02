Did RFK Jr. really ban food dyes? Dr. Jessica Knurick decodes his decree

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, made a bold claim. At a press conference, he said he had reached "an understanding" with major food manufacturers to remove common food colorings from their products by 2026.

He also declared that "sugar is poison" and said, "Four years from now, we are going to have most of these products off the market, or you will know about them when you go to the grocery store." Media outlets widely reported that RFK Jr. had instituted a "ban" on food dyes. Fans of the MAHA movement — "Make America Healthy Again" — celebrated. But is this really a "ban"?

Dr. Jessica Knurick is skeptical. She's a registered dietitian with a PhD in nutrition science. Her common sense videos on public health and food policy have earned her a broad following online, along with plenty of criticism.

She warns that despite the tough talk, RFK Jr's decree is mostly smoke and mirrors, and that the food industry likely won't willingly stop using these food dyes.