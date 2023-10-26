Let's talk turkey. Or not. Maybe you don't eat meat. Maybe you find turkey too bland to bother with. Maybe the bird inspires a Proustian fugue state in which you weep for the Thanksgiving feasts of your long-dead meemaw. Whatever the reason, Thanksgiving is the season.

That means you probably have questions. Which is great! Because whether you're hosting or attending a Thanksgiving dinner, we want to answer them.

We're gearing up for our annual Thanksgiving episode, where Good Food host and one-woman cooking juggernaut Evan Kleiman answers all your cooking questions and tries to solve your thorniest Thanksgiving dilemmas.

Can she force Uncle Freddy to stop spouting Facebook conspiracy theories? Can she help you plaster a smile on your face while your pushy cousin pitches you her latest MLM protein powder? No. (Book an appointment with your therapist now or stash a bottle of Rompopo somewhere.) But if you want…

Tips on tasty appetizers and eye-catching boards

Advice on cooking your turkey so it doesn't become a dry meat husk

Alternative main course ideas

Suggestions for creative side dishes

Great vegan and vegetarian recipes

How to host a large dinner party without dying

How to host a festive meal for just a few people

How to throw yourself a solo Thanksgiving dinner (honestly, it can be great!)

Pie-related advice

Themed libations (alcoholic and non-alcoholic)

… we are here to help!

Ask Us Anything… about Thanksgiving. Evan — along with her special guest, Nik Sharma, author of Veg-Table, The Flavor Equation and Season — will do their best to answer them. We'll also have a couple more quests helping us answer questions about desserts, drinks, hospitality, etc.

You can also email us your queries at goodfood@kcrw.org OR slide into our Instagram DMs @kcrwgoodfood. We'll answer as many questions as we can. Some may end up in our Thanksgiving episode, some may end up in a video, and some may end up online. Ask away!