A few Thanksgiving leftovers recipes

The Thanksgiving meal is one of abundance and that means leftovers. What do you do with them all? Here are a few ideas!

Post-Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie

Chef Brian Polcyn gives leftover turkey a workout in a recipe from his new book Meat Pies: An Emerging American Craft, which he co-authored with Michael Ruhlman. This is a traditional pot pie with a bottom crust and a top crust. It uses the carcass of the Thanksgiving turkey to make a rich turkey stock although it's also fine to use store-­bought stock. Get the recipe

Stuffing Waffles

In Daniel Shumski's 2014 book, Will it Waffle?, you'll find this recipe for Stuffing Waffle Croque Madame, based on a recipe from Serious Eats. It's one of our favorite things to do with Thanksgiving leftovers! Get the recipe

Aida Mollenkamp's Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

Aida Mollenkamp's shepherd's pie recipe calls for the usual suspects — mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions, parsnips — but if you've got leftover Thanksgiving veggies such as green beans, Brussels sprouts, squash etc., this is a great way to use them up. Get the recipe

Herbed Chicken Pot Pie

Pot pie is a great "clean out the refrigerator" dish. Whatever Thanksgiving vegetables you've got sitting around, feel free to throw them into Cindy Mushet's classic recipe. Get the recipe