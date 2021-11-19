Cutting through the richness with acid and some greens

When the palate becomes coated with butter, salt, and cream at the Thanksgiving table, reach for the salad. Genevieve Ko makes sure that she highlights the tartness of cranberry sauce and will add ginger, and uses citrus to curb the richness in dishes. Evan Kleiman remembers having a salad at every meal growing up and Thanksgiving was no different. A good dressing on a sturdy green like collards or Brussels sprouts is simple. Add persimmon and dates for sweetness, and salted nuts and Parmesan for some savory, suggests Ko, then drizzle with lemon and a roasted nut-based oil. Another way to mix up flavors at the table is to add spice.