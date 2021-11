Remembering to taste is the key to using apples in a pie to gauge their sweet or tartness. Texture is also important in determining how large to cut pieces and the use of sugar and lemon juice. Evan Kleiman reaches for brown sugar and Granny Smiths for density and tartness, and Yellow Delicious for their floral sweetness, and calls Fuji “the great utility apple.” Whole pies can be made the weekend before and baked frozen, which creates a steam that allows the crust to bubble to perfection.