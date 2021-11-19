In the battle of potato salad, Bryant Terry’s vegan version wins hands down

Bryant Terry recalls being self-righteous as he moved toward veganism in high school, but won his family over with his mayonnaise-free potato salad.

Bryant Terry, cookbook author and editor-in-chief of 4 Color Books, describes the informative moment of introducing his family to veganism unknowingly. Set to publish “Vegan Soul Kitchen,” he brought his Roasted Red Potatoes with Parsley-Pine Nut Pesto recipe to a Thanksgiving gathering. He remembers the ubiquitous potato salad with mayonnaise at one end of the table being largely untouched, while his version was consumed and met with questions about plant-based cooking. Terry says that shifting the way people think about their diet and plant-based eating is as simple as making delicious food.

