Substituting turkey with cauliflower, mushrooms, cabbage

Genevieve Ko gives a thumbs down to making a mock turkey but instead would celebrate a vegetable such as cauliflower or squash. Evan Kleiman recommends Julia Sherman’s Cast-Iron Cabbage Tinga from the book “Arty Parties,” which adds some unexpected spice to the Thanksgiving table and the Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington from the New York Times. Moving on to gravy, Ko suggests using oil and mushroom for a stock.

Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington

8 servings



By Alexa Weibel

Classic beef Wellington is a technical feat in which a tenderloin is topped with foie gras or mushroom duxelles, then wrapped in puff pastry and baked. This vegetarian version is less exacting yet just as impressive. Seared portobello mushrooms are layered with apple cider-caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms, which are seasoned with soy sauce for flavor and bolstered with walnuts for texture. The rich mushroom filling is vegan, and the entire dish can easily be made vegan, too. Swap in vegan puff pastry, a butter substitute in the port reduction and caramelized onions, and an egg substitute for brushing the puff pastry. If you want to prepare ahead, sauté the mushrooms and onions in advance and refrigerate them, then assemble the dish the day you plan to bake and serve it. Prepare the port reduction as the Wellington bakes, or skip it entirely and serve with cranberry sauce for a touch of tangy sweetness.

Ingredients

FOR THE MUSHROOM FILLING:

4 large portobello mushrooms, each about 3 inches wide (8 to 10 ounces total)

½ cup plus 5 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as shiitake, oyster and cremini

4 shallots, finely chopped (about 1 packed cup)

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

⅓ cup port, or 1 to 2 tablespoons good-quality aged balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 cup finely chopped toasted walnuts (about 4 ounces)

Ice, for cooling

FOR THE ONIONS:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 medium yellow onions (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch rounds

¾ teaspoon light or dark brown sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 tablespoon good-quality aged balsamic vinegar (optional)

FOR ASSEMBLING:

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 (14-ounce) package puff pastry

1 large egg, beaten

FOR THE PORT REDUCTION (OPTIONAL):

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

1 ½ cups good-quality port

1 ½ cups vegetable stock

3 fresh thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt and black pepper

Instructions