Genevieve Ko, senior editor at the New York Times, joined Good Food host Evan Kleiman for an Instagram Live chat on preparing for Thanksgiving. A listener asked, “How do you delegate cooking tasks when you’re a control freak?” Ko suggests tasking responsibilities with a lower priority than serving delicious food, including setting the table, mixing cocktails, building a cheese platter, and even holding the baby.

What if work schedules don’t leave enough time for prep? Ko says that Thanksgiving dinner can be prepared that day, but suggests getting grocery shopping done before the holiday and having a clear plan of action. “This isn't lazy, fun cooking but going down the checklist,” she says.