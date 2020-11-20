Making your own pie can be a daunting task during a holiday that already involves so much cooking. Cheryl Day has a crust shortcut and is exploring coriander and Chinese Five Spice in her apple pies. Day suggests baking hand pies for socially distanced gatherings and recommends custards as a dessert default. She is the co-founder of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia. Along with her husband, Griffith Day, her cookbooks are “The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook” and “Made with Love.”

