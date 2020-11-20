David Chang is seated as co-host for the annual Thanksgiving show

David Chang says his essential Thanksgiving dish has changed over the years. He’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, where he is considering skipping cooking to order fried chicken or a feast from one of LA’s independent restaurants.

“What’s the essential dish on your Thanksgiving table?” It’s a question Good Food has asked every guest over the last few months, and no two answers are the same. Whether a virtual celebration with family and friends, a socially distanced feast, or dining solo, everyone has a favorite. Today, Good Food looks at a different way to be grateful after a long year. Chef, author and media mogul David Chang co-hosts the annual Thanksgiving show with Evan Kleiman and together they answer listener questions.

