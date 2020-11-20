In London there’s a glorious contemporary take on a Victorian kitchen tucked into the Holborn Dining Room. The pies coming out of that exquisite room are savory showstoppers. Instead of opting out of Thanksgiving altogether this year, why not just reduce it to one stunning savory pie? Nokuthula “Nokx” Majozi is the sous chef of Holborn and the senior pie maker at The Pie Room. They’ve been serving individual pies from the window of the bakery during the pandemic.
Savory pie: turkey, stuffing, cranberries all in a flakey pie shell
