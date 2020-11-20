Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with co-owner and chef Joshua Gil of MÍRAME in Beverly Hills, who is preparing a pre-Hispanic Thanksgiving dinner available for takeout. As a Mexican restaurant, he was inspired to embrace indigenous ingredients that existed before colonialism. Pomegranate season aligns with Thanksgiving. Laura Ramirez of JJ’s Lone Daughter Ranch offers two varieties and shares how to pick the perfect fruit, primarily one heavy for its size. The Santa Monica Farmer’s Market opens this Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
Pomegranates and a pre-colonialism Thanksgiving feast
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia