Pomegranates and a pre-colonialism Thanksgiving feast

Hosted by
Laura Ramierz of JJ’s Lone Daughter Ranch has red and pink varieties of pomegranates, which she suggests using in fizzy cocktails.

Laura Ramierz of JJ’s Lone Daughter Ranch has red and pink varieties of pomegranates, which she suggests using in fizzy cocktails. Photo by Gillian Ferguson.

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with co-owner and chef Joshua Gil of MÍRAME in Beverly Hills, who is preparing a pre-Hispanic Thanksgiving dinner available for takeout. As a Mexican restaurant, he was inspired to embrace indigenous ingredients that existed before colonialism. Pomegranate season aligns with Thanksgiving. Laura Ramirez of JJ’s Lone Daughter Ranch offers two varieties and shares how to pick the perfect fruit, primarily one heavy for its size. The Santa Monica Farmer’s Market opens this Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.


Joshua Gil is preparing a pre-Hispanic Thanksgiving at MÍRAME, including sides of roasted sweet potatoes with hoja santa and roasted jicama, kabocha squash, pepitas, goat cheese, and chicharron salad. Photo courtesy of MÍRAME.
Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia