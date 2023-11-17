Zach Jarrett knows his way around a loaf of bread. The chef of Bub & Grandma's in Eagle Rock has a new take on stuffing, using the bread made at the bakery. "Stuffing is really about texture and garnishes," says Jarrett. Look for a bread that is absorbent and can get crispy while remaining custardy when chicken stock is added — a good vehicle for squash, sausage or nuts.

A long soak followed by a good bake, which French toast achieves, is what he looks for in a stuffing. Jarrett pre-soaks bread overnight then tempers it in hot stock and eggs with a long, low-temperature bake. This year at Bub's, he is baking his stuffing in the 5x5 loaf pans he uses for challah and meatloaf, envisioning a brick of dressing to be doused in gravy and parsley.

Peter Schaner has cipollini onions at his market stand, perfect for a holiday stuffing. A milder flavor than a regular onion, the cipollini has a shorter growing period. The peel is thin and edible so Schaner advises not to bother with the laborious task of peeling them. Rosemary, sage, lemon verbena, and all the aromatics needed for the holidays are available on Schaner's table.

Nik Sharma has a different take on another traditional favorite. Keeping in mind the vegans at the table, Sharma keeps a creamed corn light and fun.



