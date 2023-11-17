Angelenos will know chef Mei Lin from her restaurant Day Bird and the sadly closed Nightshade. Nationally, she is best known for winning season 12 of Top Chef.

Growing up, Lin's parents owned a Chinese restaurant that they would close for Thanksgiving. After her grandparents passed away, her mother and father decided to keep the doors opened on the holiday. The last booth, closest to the kitchen, was the family table back in those days. A duck or a roasted chicken would sometimes stand in for turkey. Fragrant sticky rice with shiitake mushrooms, sauteed vegetables, and pea tendrils acted as accompaniments.

Lin makes her sweet potatoes whole, like a baked potato with a honey tamarind, using a white fleshed, boniato yam. Since sweet potatoes have a meaty texture, Nik Sharma has a kung pao version that he serves over white rice.