Brian Polcyn's next-day turkey pot pie uses the bones

One of the elements of Thanksgiving that people either dread or look forward to are leftovers. Chef Brian Polcyn gives leftover turkey a workout in a recipe from his new book Meat Pies: An Emerging American Craft, which he co-authored with Michael Ruhlman.

The chef starts by picking all the meat from the bones and using the turkey carcass to make a stock. Onions, celery, carrot, bay leaf, thyme, and peppercorns create a depth of flavor. Dice the meat and set it aside before thickening the stock with a roux, as you would a gravy. Look for the consistency of a cherry pie so it maintains its integrity when it's cut and lifted out of a pie tin.

Roast or saute vegetables. Never boil, says Polcyn, as you'll lose nutrients and flavor. Fold the vegetables into your meat and sauce. Throw in some fresh parsley, thyme, chives, or raw scallions for color. Remember to cool the mixture. This important step will ensure the mixture doesn't melt the butter in the crust before the pie hits the oven. A hot mixture poured into an unbaked pie shell will leave you with a soggy bottom that doesn't crisp. Polcyn uses the two figure method to crimp his double-crusted pie.

Post-Thanksgiving Turkey Pot Pie Serves 6 We've put this recipe here because, unlike the pot pies in the first chapter, this is a traditional pot pie with a bottom crust and a top crust, making it a double-­crusted pie. This pot pie uses the carcass of the holiday bird to make a rich turkey stock. Making stock is a very flexible process, so use common sense rather than precise measurements. Of course it's fine to use store-­bought turkey stock, but homemade is so much better and takes less than 10 minutes of active time. It's well worth the small effort, since the turkey is abundance itself and shouldn't be wasted. Ingredients 2 ounces/60 grams unsalted butter

1 medium onion, cut into medium dice

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

Kosher salt to taste

2 carrots, cut into medium dice

2 celery ribs, cut crosswise into 1⁄4-­inch/6-­millimeter pieces

6 tablespoons/45 grams all-­purpose flour

21⁄2 cups/600 milliliters Turkey Stock (recipe follows)

21⁄2 cups/450 grams shredded or diced cooked turkey

1⁄2 cup/75 grams fresh or frozen peas

1⁄4 cup/60 milliliters heavy cream

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

11⁄2 pounds/680 grams 3-­2-­1 Pie Dough (page 33) or 2 sheets store-­bought pie dough, thawed if frozen

1 large egg mixed with 1 tablespoon milk Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F/175°C. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-­high heat. Add the onion and garlic, hit them with a four-­finger pinch of salt, and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the carrots and celery and cook until they are heated and brightly colored, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the flour and stir to cook the flour and ensure it's well coated with butter. Add the stock, whisking to ensure the flour doesn't clump. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then add the turkey, peas, cream, fish sauce, and pepper and mix well. Remove the pan from the heat. Cool to room temperature or chill in the refrigerator after. Divide the dough in half. Roll out one half to line a 9-­inch/23-­centimeter pie plate (or use one sheet of store-­bought dough). Roll out the other piece of dough to your desired thinness for the top of the pie. Fill the pie shell with the turkey mixture. Cover it with the top piece of dough and pinch the edges around the rim to seal it. Brush the top with egg wash, then cut several steam holes. Bake until the filling is piping hot and the crust has browned, about 45 minutes. Let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.







