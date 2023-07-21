The title on Uli Nasibova's business card reads "CEO — Chief Everything Officer," which is fitting since her responsibilities run the gamut, from developing recipes to repairing plumbing. Born in Baku, Azerbaijan when it was still part of the Soviet Union, Nasibova left the country more than 20 years ago. She came to the United States on a full scholarship to a liberal arts college in Colorado. As an international student, she recalls the culture shock of her first trip to Walmart to stock up on groceries. Noting the quantity over quality available, Nasibova made a conscious effort to seek out local ingredients.

Love kept Nasibova in the US, and she relocated to California to start a family. She was charmed by the culinary scene in her new home, but disappointed by the ice cream and gelato options, which she felt were too sweet and creamy. So Nasibova decided to make her own. The pandemic forced her to close both locations of Uli's Gelato, but her flavors are available for delivery and at retailers.