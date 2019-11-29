Choose your pleasure at Spoon by H in Mid-City

LA Times critic Bill Addison recently proclaimed Spoon by H to be LA’s best Korean restaurant outside of Koreatown. The restaurant originally opened as a dessert cafe in Mid-City serving Instagrammable dessert waffles, fruity drinks, and shaved ices. However, chef Yoonjin Hwang’s secret weapon is a savory menu that showcases her creative touch with homestyle dishes, such as dumpling and pork belly soup and kimchi fried rice.