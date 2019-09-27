Going mad for pears at the Santa Monica Farmers Market

Pear season is turning all the way up at the Santa Monica Farmers Market! Market Report correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with mixologist Hansuk Cho, who infuses them into non-alcoholic creations at Dialogue in Santa Monica. Meanwhile, farmer Jeff Rieger of Penryn Specialties in the Sierra Foothills is excited about his imminent yield of fall pears, both European and Asian. He also explains the difference between conditioned pears and tree-ripened pears.