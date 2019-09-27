How modern eating habits are reshaping the world and our lives

The front cover of "The Way We Eat Now: How the Food Revolution Has Transformed Our Lives, Our Bodies, and Our World" by Bee Wilson.

The front cover of "The Way We Eat Now: How the Food Revolution Has Transformed Our Lives, Our Bodies, and Our World" by Bee Wilson. Photo credit: Basic Books Publishing

Author Bee Wilson says there’s a worrying contradiction in our modern food system. Global wealth is growing, creating demand for foods labeled “healthy” and organic. At the same time, diet-related health issues are on the rise around the world. Wilson says the modern confusion around eating has had dire consequences for our health, culture, and environment. Her book, “The Way We Eat Now,” is a tract for the times. 

Author Bee Wilson. Photo credit: Charlotte Griffiths
