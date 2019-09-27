Online ordering is easier than ever. But is it hurting restaurants?

If you’ve recently searched for food delivery on Google, you might have noticed the “Order Online” button that appears under many restaurant listings. What appears to be a convenience is actually far more insidious, according to some restaurant owners.

Annie Miler has been serving grilled cheese sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies, and seasonal salads for nearly two decades at her neighborhood bakery and cafe Clementine in Century City and Beverly Hills. She tells KCRW’s Good Food that Google’s search engine drives customers to delivery services like Postmates and Grubhub, cutting into profits—and with it, her ability to stay afloat.