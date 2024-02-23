Journalist Sarah Larson profiles Spencer Sheehan, a lawyer who sues food companies for false advertising.

Long Island lawyer Spencer Sheehan has filed at least 500 lawsuits, many against food producers, arguing that their packaging is deceptive. Sheehan has filed lawsuits against everything from Fireball Cinnamon Whisky to companies that claim their almonds were processed in a smokehouse. Journalist Sarah Larson profiled Sheehan for the New Yorker. "I walked through a supermarket with him once and he had something to say about just about every product," Larson says.

Most of the lawsuits don't go to trial and are settled out of court. Named plaintiffs typically make a few thousand dollars should they win. Larson says both judges and food companies consider Sheehan a nuisance.