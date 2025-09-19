Farmers market apples are perfect for Rosh Hashanah desserts

At Huckleberry in Santa Monica, pastry chef Laurel Almerinda uses Mike Cirone's apples in an apple honey tarte tatin — perfect for Rosh Hashanah.

Whenever you're baking with apples, Laurel recommends choosing a tart variety. "If you grab an apple that is just sweet and delicious, once you cook it down, it's just going to be kind of bland and cloying, so look for an apple with acidity," she says.

Conveniently, See Canyon, which is located in central California near San Luis Obispo, arranges their apples from sweet to sour. Farmer Mike Cirone can also help you get a sense of which apples will hold up and which ones will turn into applesauce when cooked.





This week, Mike had 16 apple varieties on offer including Ashmead's Kernel, Cox's Orange Pippin, Golden Russet, and Belle de Boskoop.

"These are the classics," Mike says. "We cycle through varieties. Nothing is coming out of a cooler. So once we run out of these early Fujis, we'll be into the late Fujis. Once we're out of Goldens, we'll have another Golden apple called Criterion. Next week, we'll have some really good Braeburns and more. We're always entertaining people with apples here."