Price-fixing and power grabs — the Big Meat playbook

A butcher carves a pig carcass.

A butcher carves a pig carcass. Photo via Shutterstock.

In 1905, journalist Upton Sinclair published The Jungle, a shocking exposé about Chicago's meatpacking plants. The story featured dangerous work, disgusting conditions, factories that deliberately used diseased meat, and workers who routinely lost limbs or died on the job. It was all in there.

More than a hundred years later, in 2022, another journalist, Chloe Sorvino, published a scathing look at our modern meat industry: Raw Deal: Hidden Corruption, Corporate Greed, and the Fight for the Future of Meat. How much has changed? Plenty. But many of these problems persist.


Journalist Chloe Sorvino. Photo by Nick Rice.


"Raw Deal" by Chloe Sorvino. Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster.

