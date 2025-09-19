A trove of vegan dairy recipes, from cheese to ice cream

Long before vegan cheese and butter showed up in supermarkets, Miyoko Schinner was in her kitchen experimenting with nuts, seeds, and fermentation, determined to capture the richness and pleasure of dairy without the animals. She went on to found Miyoko's Creamery, bringing her work to a wide audience.





Now, the pioneer of plant-based cooking has a new cookbook, The Vegan Creamery: Plant-Based Cheese, Milk, Ice Cream, and More. She invites us into her world of inventive, satisfying, plant-based dairy.





Coconut-Mung Bean Yogurt Makes 4 cups (1L) Prep Time: 15 minutes • Cooking Time: 3 hours This has quickly grown to become my favorite yogurt — incredibly thick and creamy, it's almost like dessert, and yet it's high in protein. Coconut yogurts are generally rich because they are so high in fast without much other nutrition. Add mung beans, however, and you can feel good about getting some nutrition as well as flavor — in fact, you'll be getting about 12 grams of protein per 1-cup serving. This yogurt is best with a little sweetener to counteract any beany taste, although some may not be bothered by that at all. Ingredients 2 cups (470ml) water

One 13.5-ounce can full-fat coconut milk

1 cup (200g) moong dal (yellow split mung beans)

2 tablespoons maple syrup or organic sugar

1/4 teaspoon vegan yogurt culture, such as Vegurt, or 2 to 3 tablespoons nondairy yogurt, homemade or store-bought Instructions In a blender, combine the water, coconut milk, and moong dal and process on high speed for a minute or so until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into a nut milk bag and squeeze to extract as much milk as possible into a medium saucepan. Set the pan over medium heat and bring the milk to a simmer, whisking almost constantly, occasionally scraping the bottom and sides of the pot to ensure uniform heating and prevent the mung bean starch from settling and separating. (Without almost constant whisking, little shards of hard white gel can form.) The mixture will become very thick as it cooks. It is ready when it looks like sour cream. Remove from the heat and pour into a sterilized 1-quart (1L) glass jar. Refrigerate to cool to 110°F. Stir in the yogurt culture and keep at a warm temperature between 90°F and 110°F for 8 to 16 hours, until it is as tangy as you like. It will further thicken when chilled. Store in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks.







