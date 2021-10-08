In the final throes leading up to Sunday’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Gustavo Arellano announces a major upset in the flour tortilla category. Last year’s champ, HomeState, has been knocked out of competition by Anchos, the first finalist from the Inland Empire. The “El Torito clone” will face-off against Burrito La Palma, who beat out the first winner of the Golden Tortilla, Sonoratown.

In the corn category, Trader Joe’s had a historic run through the competition but was no match against Michelin-starred Taco María, where chef Carlos Salgado makes a blue corn tortilla using masa from Mexico. Taco María will go head-to-head against Tallula’s — and both are hand-making blue corn tortillas.

RSVP to catch the in-person final judging, buy tortillas from finalists, and visit the “Ask a Tortilla Judge” booth this Sunday at Smorgasburg.