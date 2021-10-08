Where to get the best boba in the SGV

Hosted by
“Boba defies all logic, defies supply and demand,” says journalist Kristie Hang, who describes the ubiquity of shops across San Gabriel Valley.

“Boba defies all logic, defies supply and demand,” says journalist Kristie Hang, who describes the ubiquity of shops across San Gabriel Valley. Photo by Kristie Hang.

There is a bit of ritual with boba — slurping up tapioca pearls that are submerged in  milky or flavored tea through that wide straw. Boba shops in the San Gabriel Valley offer a range of flavors and special touches, including flakes of gold leaf and stir-fried boba balls. Food and travel journalist Kristie Hang has a roundup of the best spots. For those new to boba, Hang suggests starting with Half and Half Good Old Time. And pro tip: Forgo the ice for more liquid.


From handmade boba to Crème brûlée Oreo flavors, ordering boba has become a process similar to ordering a fashionable coffee. Photo by Kristie Hang.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson