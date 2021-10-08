‘In the Weeds’ with Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip of Luv 2 Eat

After working at the Polo Lounge, Fern Kaewtahip describes the similar passion she and partner Noree Pla have for Southern Thai food, inspiring them to open their open restaurant.
Photo by Jakob Layman.
Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip took a trip back to Phuket, where they both moved from separately, to end up opening Luv 2 Eat in Hollywood. Photo courtesy of Luv 2 Eat.
Chef Noree Pla remembers the fresh seafood available and the special crab curry her mother made, prompting her to serve the dish at Luv 2 Eat, something she didn’t see on local Thai restaurant menus. Photo by Jakob Layman.