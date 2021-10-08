‘In the Weeds’ with Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip of Luv 2 Eat



Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip took a trip back to Phuket, where they both moved from separately, to end up opening Luv 2 Eat in Hollywood. Photo courtesy of Luv 2 Eat.



Chef Noree Pla remembers the fresh seafood available and the special crab curry her mother made, prompting her to serve the dish at Luv 2 Eat, something she didn’t see on local Thai restaurant menus. Photo by Jakob Layman.