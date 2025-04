Known as the "Mushroom Lady" and "the Mick Jagger of the produce world," Frieda Caplan was a game-changer for how Americans eat. She introduced lesser-known fruits and vegetables to our grocery aisle, including kiwis, passion fruit, starfruit, blood oranges, shiitake mushrooms, and turmeric.

After Frieda's passing in 2020, Gustavo Arellano reflected on her place in the culinary canon in a story for the Los Angeles Times.