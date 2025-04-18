Pulling back the curtain on the supply chain

"Growing up, for me, food was just food," says investigative journalist Benjamin Lorr. He says that food has become a vehicle for performative consumption. In the same way that people may buy a Rolex to demonstrate their taste, consumers exhibit identity, health, and ecological consciousness by the brands they choose to eat.

While researching his book, The Secret Life of Groceries, he rode with a trucker who made $100 during the week he spent with her. He says trucking is as dangerous as working in the timber and deep sea fishing industries.



