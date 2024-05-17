What's in season at the farmers market this week?

– Blueberries (Evan Kleiman's Blueberry Night Sky Pie)

– Cherries (10 cherry recipes to make the most of stone fruit season)

– Mulberries (Mulberry Pie)

It's easy to forget that avocados are seasonal since they're stocked year-round in Southern California grocery stores. At JJ's Lone Daughter Ranch in Redlands, Laura Ramirez grows 26 varieties of them. She tells Market Report correspondent Gillian Ferguson that the California Avocado Commission regulates the fruit to preserve its reputation.

With a pebbled skin that turns black when it ripens, the Hass avocado might be the most familiar variety to shoppers but Ramirez recommends the Fuerte, which is one of the original varieties. With a thin skin, Fuerte avocados stay green when they ripen. When checking for ripeness, "You need to palm an avocado," Ramirez says. Don't pull off the top as it allows bacteria to enter the fruit.

Zutano and bacon avocados have a lighter oil content, stay green when ripened, and share a sweet taste. The Reed variety doesn't oxidize when cut and has a creamy flesh. Popular among chefs, it's ideal with stuffed crab. Avocados will last three to four days in the refrigerator.

Stephanie Izard became a household name when she won Top Chef season 4. With two restaurants in downtown Los Angeles, The Girl and the Goat and Cabra, she admits she was surprised when dishes that were popular in her Chicago establishments also appealed to Angelenos' palate. On her brunch menu, Izard blends avocados into a yogurt that she tops with local strawberries, pickled kumquats, a "furikake meets granola" blend, and a drizzle of buttermilk, yogurt, and fish sauce.