Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson reports from the LA River Farmers Market at LA State Historic Park in Chinatown, where she speaks with Isabel Thottam and Elizabeth Bowen of eat!, a direct to consumer digital platform for farmers. The online program operates out of five different farmers' markets and makes ordering produce easier for those who may not be able to shop in person due to physical limitations, lack of transportation or conflicting commitments.

LA River farmers' market, the Hollywood, Compton College, Atwater Village, and Crenshaw farmers' markets participate in the program, which is operated by Food Access LA.

Orders must be placed two days before market day so farmers can fulfill them. Deliveries are made within a 20-mile radius of the preferred market. Vendors include JG Berries, Ari's Gourmet Food and Out of Thin Air. If you're using EBT, you can place your order online but you'll need to pick it up in-person to receive your market match.

One of the farmers participating in eat! is Rick Dominguez of Rick's Produce. He can be found at the LA River market on Thursdays and at the Hollywood market on Sundays. His farm, located in Fallbrook, in northern San Diego County, specializes in avocados and citrus. When the economy crashed in 2007, he moved away from his career in real estate to focus on farming. He is one of the few farmers with a storefront and is now an early adopter of online ordering from the farmers' market. He currently offers Meyer lemons, blood oranges and avocados, both at the market and online.